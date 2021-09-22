Andrew Withers: Teaching, learning and adapting together

Great teams and partnerships have a way of coming together during difficult times! While the Grass Valley School District is extremely thankful to be able to offer full time in-person instruction this school year, teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to pose significant challenges. I would like to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude for everyone’s hard work and support during the start of this school year. I am beyond impressed with the work of our learning community to ensure our students, staff and families get the resources and assistance they need.