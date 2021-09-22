CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can sleep apnea kill someone?

By Chris zhang
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, you could not avoid the death threat by sleep apnea. Christmas in 2016, Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher, left us forever. Star Wars official commented to her: "She's Princess Leia all over the world and our most special friend…" Her death is enough to make Hollywood and all the fans indulge in grief for a long time. According to the report of the LA County Coroner's Office, the causes of death were listed as"sleep apnea, atherosclerotic heart disease, drug use".

