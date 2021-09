When mobile apps need to ship in multiple languages, the developer often hires a contractor or external service to translate all the strings. The people doing these translations are usually unfamiliar with the technical details of localization, which makes it easy for them to introduce bugs when a string contains a variable. Even if the app only ships in one language, it’s still possible to write bugs by making subtle mistakes. In order to ship a bug-free app, the developer needs some way of ensuring the format strings in every translation are correct even if they don’t speak the language.

