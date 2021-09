Nissin sees dollar sales and purchase frequency increase three- and six-times faster than the category, respectively. IRI®, a fast-growing, global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and Nissin Foods USA, a food company that specializes in the production and sale of convenience food and instant noodles with brands such as Top Ramen® and Cup Noodles®, have partnered to drive Nissin’s consistent growth through innovative product launches, including Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™ and Hot & Spicy Fire Wok. These successful launches have driven incredible growth for Nissin, as it expands the premium segment. Nissin is reporting increasing dollar sales and purchase frequency at three- and six-times the broader Instant Noodle category performance, respectively, over the last year.1.

