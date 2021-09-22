Parliament's c'ttee meets govt agencies on strategy to ramp up scarce science, research financing
The Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment, Science and Technology is championing a cause to ramp up very scarce funding for science and research in the country. Collaborating with some key government science and research agencies, the committee hopes to use an evidence-based approach to make a strong case for the start of the annual release of the mandatory 1% of Ghana’s GDP to state agencies involved in science and technology research.www.primenewsghana.com
