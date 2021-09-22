Prime News cheat sheet: Kidnapped Takoradi pregnant woman story fake, Ablakwa strikes over Akufo-Addo’s travels, Ghana’s population now 30.8m...plus more

Mothers in Ethiopia's war-scarred Tigray region describe feeding leaves to their children in a desperate bid to keep them alive. As they move from place to place, dodging fighting and searching for aid, they watch for telltale signs of malnutrition: sluggishness, rashes, loss of appetite. Those signs are increasingly frequent these days, and in some cases portend the worst possible outcome, according to internal documents and photographs from one aid agency -- seen this week by AFP -- that detail starvation deaths in two locations, with more suspected elsewhere. "Before the war, my daughter was in good physical and mental health... now look at her," said the mother of a 20-month-old in the northern city of Adigrat, according to one testimony provided by the agency.

UNITED NATIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO