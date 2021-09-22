CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Prime News cheat sheet: Kidnapped Takoradi pregnant woman story fake, Ablakwa strikes over Akufo-Addo’s travels, Ghana’s population now 30.8m...plus more

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. Parliament's c'ttee meets govt agencies on strategy to ramp up scarce science, research financing. The Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment, Science and Technology is championing a cause to ramp...

Prime News cheat sheet: Akonnor speaks, Menzgold customers...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. CK Akonnor breaks silence after being sacked by GFA. CK Akonnor has released a statement after being sacked by Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday evening. The 47-year-old was sacked on Monday evening following a run of poor performance after the last two games in the Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.
Prime News cheat sheet: Akufo-Addo talks tough on Guinea, WAEC faces Parliament…plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Akufo-Addo rallies ECOWAS leaders to deal firmly with Guinea situation. Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Nana Akufo-Addo, is rallying his colleague Heads of...
Prime News cheat sheet: WAEC papers leak, Bempah gets bail...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. Maths and English papers leaked in ongoing WASSCE - WAEC. The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has said extracts of questions for Elective Mathematics 2 and Section A of English Language 2 were in circulation on social media platforms before the exams were taken. Elective Maths was written on Thursday, September 9, 2021, while the English paper was written on Monday, September 13.
Ghana’s Akufo-Addo to meet Guinea’s sanction-hit junta

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo will travel to Guinea on Friday to meet its new junta leaders, a day after the regional bloc he chairs sanctioned them for ousting President Alpha Conde and demanded a swift return to constitutional rule. The 15-member Economic Community of West African States...
Kwame Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo releases short-listed names for MMDCEs across Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved a shortlist of nominations for Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executive (MMDCEs) across the country. The list contains the names of 37 women with Elizabeth K. Tawiah Sackey nominated for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly. If she wins, she will replace Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah as the...
Prime News cheat sheet: New Intestate Succession Bill excludes ‘Baby mamas’, ‘side chicks’, Owusu Bempah's case adjourned, #FixTheCountry protesters to 'burn tyres'...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. New Intestate Succession Bill excludes ‘Baby mamas’, ‘side chicks’ from deceased’s property- Lawyer explains. Chairman of the Executive Council of LAWA Ghana and Legal practitioner, Sheila Minkah-Premo has explained...
Ghana’s population now 30.8 million – Statistical Service

Ghana Statistical Service, GSS has announced that Ghana’s population is now 30.8 million. The provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) was released by Government statistician Prof Samuel Kobina Anim at a press briefing in Accra Wednesday. This is up from the 30.42 million figure as of...
Prime News cheat sheet: Tweneboa Kodua student dead, Takoradi woman’s neighbours invoke curses, Felix Kwakye Ofosu responds to Lawyer Okudzeto's 'stupid' comment...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. How final year Tweneboa Kodua student died after jumping wall. A final year student of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School, in the Ashanti Region, has lost his life after...
Admit AU in G20 group of nations – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has added his voice to the calls for the African Union (AU) to be added to the G20 group of nations. Addressing world leaders on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, when he took his turn to address the 76th Session of the United Nation’s General Assembly, in New York, in the United States of America, the President said including AU to the powerful intergovernmental forum will redefine global policy coordination to enable a more prosperous, inclusive and sustainable world to emerge.
What went wrong in Guinea? IEA holds forum to discuss West Africa’s latest coup

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) is set to hold a special forum on the Guinea coup, on the theme: “What went wrong in Guinea? Lessons for Africa.”. Head of Academic Affairs at Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFSC), Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso has, therefore, requested the participation of H.E Pingrenoma Zagre, the Ambassador of the Burkina Faso Embassy in Ghana, to attend the forum.
Akufo-Addo, Ouattara hold talks with Doumbouya-led junta on Conde’s fate

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nana Akufo-Addo, has arrived in Guinea, Friday, to convey the community’s decision to the military junta. Guinea and Mali have been sanctioned due to the recent military takeovers that have happened in their states. The Heads of States and the...
Ghana
Place
Africa
Pregnancy
Facebook
Akufo-Addo to address UN General Assembly today

President Akufo-Addo will this afternoon, September 22 addressed the UN General Assembly in New York. He is accepted to update the global community on how Ghana is handling its own despite the ravages of Covid, challenge the world to quicken recovery, and the need to respond to other rising challenges.
Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
Mali says it can seek military help from anyone, despite French concern

DAKAR, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mali has the right to seek military support from whoever it wants, the prime minister said, after France and other foreign powers expressed alarm at a report that Bamako was approaching Russian mercenaries for assistance. Prime Minister Choguel Maiga did not confirm whether the government...
Sports Ministry denies striking deal with GFA on $45,000 salary for Milovan

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has said it has not approved a deal for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to pay $45,000 Milovan Rajevac, who has been tipped as the most likely replacement for C.K. Akonnor. In a press statement dated Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Ministry explained that...
Francis Sosu blames youth unemployment on leadership failure

MP for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, has described the issue of youth unemployment in the country as a product of leadership failure. Francis Sosu spoke on this issue on Good Morning Ghana on September 23, 2021. “Anytime we see a particular problem persist for a very long time without taking...
Why funerals in eastern Nigeria are expensive

Funerals have become an expensive affair in eastern Nigeria as traditional and religious leaders ask for money before presiding over the ceremony. Traditional groups demand money to be present at funerals while churches ask for money for services such as the choir to sing. A traditional ruler told the BBC...
'Silent killing': Starvation stalks Ethiopia's Tigray

Mothers in Ethiopia's war-scarred Tigray region describe feeding leaves to their children in a desperate bid to keep them alive. As they move from place to place, dodging fighting and searching for aid, they watch for telltale signs of malnutrition: sluggishness, rashes, loss of appetite. Those signs are increasingly frequent these days, and in some cases portend the worst possible outcome, according to internal documents and photographs from one aid agency -- seen this week by AFP -- that detail starvation deaths in two locations, with more suspected elsewhere. "Before the war, my daughter was in good physical and mental health... now look at her," said the mother of a 20-month-old in the northern city of Adigrat, according to one testimony provided by the agency.
