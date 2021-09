President Joe Biden has pledged to significantly increase the amount of Covid-19 vaccines it will ship to foreign nations beginning in 2022 in an effort to end the pandemic worldwide. Meanwhile the WHO says Africa needs seven times more vaccine than it currently receives to meet the target of fully vaccinating 70% of its population by September 2022. CNN's Larry Madowo speaks to Winnie Byanyima, head of UNAIDS and under-secretary-general of the United Nations, about the vaccine inequality.

