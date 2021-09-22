CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Payton: 'No way' Saints will be without all their coaches again vs. New England

By LUKE JOHNSON, The New Orleans Advocate
ccenterdispatch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. - After the New Orleans Saints endured a COVID breakout that left them without eight of their regular assistant coaches on the sideline last week, coach Sean Payton does not anticipate that will be a problem this weekend against New England. Speaking via teleconference Wednesday, Payton declined to...

