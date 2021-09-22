NC Education Leaders Address Increasing Statewide Teacher Pipeline; ACC, Elon, ABSS Signed Similar Agreement Last January
North Carolina education leaders recently signed an agreement to address the critical teacher shortage in the state. President Thomas Stith of the NC Community College System NCCCS) and President Peter Hans of the University of North Carolina System made a joint announcement of their new Comprehensive Articulation Agreement that will increase opportunities for community college students to transfer to teacher education programs within the UNC System. It is effective fall 2021.www.alamancecc.edu
