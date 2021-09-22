High school local kids hit the fall rodeos
Fall rodeo season is underway for our local junior high and high school rodeo athletes. They headed out for their first stop of the season in Longview, Washington, recently. Both age groups competed for two days, junior high Friday and Saturday morning, and high school Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, against many others from all over the state. The competition was for points each day to make it to state finals in the spring.www.goldendalesentinel.com
Comments / 0