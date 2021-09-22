CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klickitat County, WA

County meeting erupts in fiery protests

By Lou Marzeles
Goldendale Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Klickitat County commissioners’ meeting Sept. 14 began in chaos and name calling from an angry crowd protesting state mask and vaccine mandates, causing it to be quickly concluded as an official meeting. Two of the three commissioners remained to interact with the crowd in what ended up being called an impromptu, and often tense, town hall meeting.

