Houston, TX

Guffaw to Brian Regan's clean & clever comedy at Bayou Music Center

By 365 Houston Staff
365thingsinhouston.com
 4 days ago

Catch the wry, observational comedy of an American favorite, Comic Brian Regan, when he performs at Bayou Music Center on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 8pm. Known for his observational, sarcastic, and self-deprecating humor, Regan has built an audience who appreciate his wit and commentary along with his avoidance of risqué and taboo humor. He also incorporates a lot of body language and facial expressions to deliver his points, and bring the laughs.

