TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Partners with Grenada's St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) to Provide Comprehensive Covid Testing Capabilities in Grenada

charlottenews.net
 4 days ago

TPT Delivers First 'QuikLAB' Covid Testing Lab and Will Deploy 'QuikPASS' Check and Verify Passport Platform in Conjunction with SAMS Testing Capabilities Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary...

www.charlottenews.net

charlottenews.net

SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its VIP Multiple Level Marketing Companies. Suntech Estimates To Quadruple Profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Will Partner With 20 Global PSP Partners in 202

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch's PSP partner in Taiwan, Suntech, has successfully introduced the four products and services to its existing VIP MLM customers. Suntech estimates To quadruple profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Touch will partner with 20 global PSP partners in 2022 to promote these products and services.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Snipp Interactive Inc. Launches Program for Leading American Beverage Company in Partnership with a Top 5 Global Research Firm. Contract Value Ranges Between USD $1-$2MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into another agreement with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm and an existing client of the Company ('Client') to implement the Company's proprietary SnippREWARDS Platform initially across 7 countries for another key customer of this Client - an American multinational beverage company ('New Customer') that is renowned for its carbonated soft drinks and a global household name. The contract value tied to these 7 countries (In Latin America, Asia and the Middle East) is expected to range annually between USD $1-$2MM based on projected redemptions. The parties are working on a plan to launch 33 additional countries over the course of the next few quarters for a total roll out across 40 countries for the New Customer.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded a $3.0 million order to be delivered over the next 12 months as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic commercial manufacturer of premium optical devices. The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.
RICHARDSON, TX
dallassun.com

As Covid Delta Variant Continues Rising, TPT Global's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Expands Caribbean Presence with New Testing Capabilities in Grenada

Company Set to Open 'QuikLAB™' Covid Testing Lab and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport Platform Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech www.tptmedtech.com is expanding its Point of Care (POC) operations in the Caribbean with the introduction of its services in Grenada. With the Covid Delta variant continuing its rise globally, TPT's operations will include Covid testing through the availability of its 'QuikLAB™' and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport technology platform to tourists, local citizens, and government agencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
California State
suasnews.com

360iSR and Canadian UAVs partner to provide comprehensive UAS operations training spearheading global Programme

New centre of excellence in Canada provides template for global multi-domain UAS training and operational capabilities for international roll-out Joint announcement: Calgary, AB, Canada and London, UK: September 2021: 360iSR and Canadian UAVs have agreed to jointly offer the most comprehensive Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Operations Training on the market globally.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

TPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division's Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS' is now LIVE and available in perfect time for Amazon's Medieval New World video game! 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and provides REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function and a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in our App with live audio chat 'Chat ROOMS'. The VOICOPS Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and direct links to YouTube videos.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

New Relic Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Global Research on Observability

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, released the findings of its 2021 Observability Forecast. The survey of nearly 1,300 software engineers, developers and IT leaders uncovered that while 90% of respondents believe observability is important and strategic to their business—and 94% believe it to be strategic to their role—just 26% noted mature observability practices within their business. Recognizing the importance of closing that gap, 81% of C-Suite executives expect to increase their observability budget in the coming year with 20% expecting budgets to increase significantly.
SOFTWARE
charlottenews.net

Star Alliance Int'l Corp, a Gold Sector Company, to Commence NI43-101 Assay Report for Gold Mother Load Mining Project

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) (Staralliancemines.com) is pleased to announce that the Company is commencing the process of completing a NI43-101 Assay Report for their Gold Mother Load Mining Project.For updates please visit www.staralliancemines.com. Richard Carey, CEO of Star...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Person
St. Augustine
charlottenews.net

Roscan Gold Announces US$5.0 Million Strategic Investment by Asante Gold Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ('Roscan' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce a US$5.0 million strategic investment by Asante Gold Corporation ('Asante') (ASE)(1A9)(ASGOF), to advance the Company's 100%-owned Kandiole Gold Project in West Mali. Asante has agreed to subscribe for...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Prysmian Group Answers Growing Demand for Electric Vehicle Solutions

Presents Extensive Cable and Accessories for all Commercial and Residential Charging Applications. HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / In efforts to meet the growing demand for electric mobility across North America, Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, presents a full line of electric vehicle wire & cable solutions and accessories compatible with both commercial and residential charging applications and any type of electrical vehicle.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market: What to Expect From 2021 And Beyond?

Analyse COVID-19: transformez les énormes Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service défis du marché en changement significatif. Global Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market by 2030 is a fundamental study carried out by Market.biz. The research report helps grab the attention of the leaders like you by providing information regarding the Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market growth and share. The data representing the capital gains and losses on both global and local has been analyzed in this report. Proficient standardized tools used during report composition include SWOT Analysis. The report provides a thorough judgment of the market. The report comprises market revenue, production gains, distribution players, development factors, and applications.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

MGX Minerals Commences Review of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ('MGX' or the 'Company') (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTCQB:MGXMF) is pleased to announce a joint internal and external review is underway of existing Advanced Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technologies ('SMR') and related opportunities. MGX, a leader in clean energy technology and metals, is currently reviewing existing SMR designs, fuel and related commodities. In particular, TRI - structural ISOtropic particle fuel ('TRISO') reactors, and related mining and fuel processing. For more information on TRISO reactors see: https://www.energy.gov/ne/articles/triso-particles-most-robust-nuclear-fuel-earth.
BUSINESS
#Sams#Tech#Covid#Tpt#Tpt Global Tech#Tpt Medtech Partners#Tptw#Company#Point Of Care#Poc
charlottenews.net

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Launch Products on Alibaba Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is set to launch over 40 products on the Alibaba Platform with one product already available through this link provided. https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/LBC-Hemp-Oil-Herbal-Drops-500mg_10000003855426.html?spm=a2747.manage.0.0.1fef2c3cPWZsnK. CBD Life...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
charlottenews.net

How ParkerVision Technology Helped Us Survive The Pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / When the 2020 COVID pandemic forced us to work remotely, it was technology in the form of wireless chips that made all that possible. Zoom calls, FaceTime and WiFi enabled us to have business meetings, send important business documents and continue doing business the best we could from our homes or other remote locations. And it was ParkerVision, an innovative developer of patented proprietary radio-frequency technologies used in advanced wireless solutions, that created the foundation for the cellular and WiFi wireless transceiver chips broadly used today.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

VIAVI, Capgemini Partner to Deliver 5G and O-RAN Lab Test Capability

Viavi Solutions on Wednesday announced that Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology transformation, to deliver an industry-leading 5G and O-RAN lab test capability, powered by VIAVI’s O-RAN Lab as a Service (LaaS). The success of 5G open networks depends on both end-to-end performance and core testing. Open networks...
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

International PEO Service Market Worldwide Top Players Revenue, Forecasts To 2027| Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Acumen International, ELEMENTS GLOBAL SERVICES, EuroDev, Globalization Partners

A new informative report titled as "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global International PEO Service Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities And Competitive Landscape In 2021, Forecast to 2027" has recently published by ResearchMoz to its humongous database which helps to shape the future of the businesses by making well-informed business decisions. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the International PEO Service Market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.
MARKETS
charlottenews.net

Chinese province orders companies to suspend production

Beijing [China], September 26 (ANI): China's manufacturing hub Zhejiang province has ordered a swath of companies to temporarily halt production as the province struggles to meet its energy consumption targets, a media report said. The order has affected nearly 160 energy-intensive companies, mainly the textile, dyeing and chemical fibre industries,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

China-CEEC innovation cooperation highlighted to address global challenges

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) will continue to deepen cooperation in science, technology and innovation for sustainable development, said participants of a conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing 2021 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing. China's Minister of Science and...
BUSINESS
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH

