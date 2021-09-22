TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Partners with Grenada's St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) to Provide Comprehensive Covid Testing Capabilities in Grenada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into another agreement with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm and an existing client of the Company ('Client') to implement the Company's proprietary SnippREWARDS Platform initially across 7 countries for another key customer of this Client - an American multinational beverage company ('New Customer') that is renowned for its carbonated soft drinks and a global household name. The contract value tied to these 7 countries (In Latin America, Asia and the Middle East) is expected to range annually between USD $1-$2MM based on projected redemptions. The parties are working on a plan to launch 33 additional countries over the course of the next few quarters for a total roll out across 40 countries for the New Customer.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO