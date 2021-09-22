Black Widow (Blu-Ray + Digital HD)
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko William Hurt, Ray Winstone, Rachel Weisz. Black Widow / Natasha should have had a movie years ago but just never came to fruition. Now, we get a movie that takes place after Captain America: Civil War. It’s action packed, has its fun moments, some interesting new characters but in the end, it’s just an entertaining movie that doesn’t really offer up anything new in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.www.readjunk.com
