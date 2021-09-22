CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow (Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

By B. ReadJunk
readjunk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko William Hurt, Ray Winstone, Rachel Weisz. Black Widow / Natasha should have had a movie years ago but just never came to fruition. Now, we get a movie that takes place after Captain America: Civil War. It’s action packed, has its fun moments, some interesting new characters but in the end, it’s just an entertaining movie that doesn’t really offer up anything new in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

www.readjunk.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Marvel Comic Artists Release Gorgeous Alternative Black Widow Blu-ray Art

Marvel Comics artists Phil Noto and Peach Momoko have created their own printable versions of Black Widow Blu-ray cover art inspired by the film. The official Marvel Studios Twitter account shared the gorgeous new artwork in celebration of Black Widow's home release. The social media post spotlighted two alternative covers illustrated by Phil Noto and Peach Momoko, along with a tweet encouraging fans to "print at home and add it to your Black Widow Blu-ray."
COMICS
nerdreactor.com

Cruella – Blu-ray Review

For the most part, my thoughts on Cruella relatively remain the same as my review back in May. Of course, one of the best things about rewatching Cruella is watching the two Emmas battle one another in the world of London’s haute couture. The pair of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson provide excellent and engaging performances. At the same time, Cruella’s partners in crime, Horace and Jasper, is a welcome break from the fashion fight, with Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry riffing off each other brilliantly.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flickeringmyth.com

4K Ultra HD Review – A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Clockwork Orange, 1971. Directed by Stanley Kubrick. Starring Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Adrienne Corri, Miriam Karlin, Warren Clarke, James Marcus, Michael Tarn, and Michael Bates. SYNOPSIS:. Stanley Kubrick’s classic A Clockwork Orange arrives on 4K with a remastered print created in collaboration with the director’s estate and his assistant,...
MOVIES
FOX26

New DVD, Blu-ray and digital release highlights for Sept. 13-19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – There's a nice variety to this week's releases that includes classics, blockbusters, festival favorites, family fare, and a horror film or two. So, let's dive in. Digital. Naked Singularity - John Boyega stars as a discouraged public defender in this courtroom drama that takes aim...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
horrorsociety.com

BATMAN: YEAR ONE COMMEMORATIVE EDITION THE DARK KNIGHT ORIGIN STORY REMASTERED FOR 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY COMBO PACK & DIGITAL ON 11/9/21

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) celebrates the 10th anniversary of the DC Universe Movies release Batman: Year One with a fully-remastered version of the film and a newly-created bonus feature, Reinventing Gordon. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the PG-13 rated film arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (USA $33.99 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) and Digital starting November 9, 2021.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – Belzebuth (2017)

Directed by Emilio Portes. Starring Joaquin Cosio, Tobin Bell, Tate Ellington, and Alondra Benitez. A grieving detective investigates several massacres involving children that all seem to be linked by an excommunicated priest. Within the first 10 minutes of Mexican supernatural horror Belzebuth there is a brutal murder scene so dark...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel One-Shot Agent Carter Removed From Disney Plus

Clark Gregg stands firm in his belief that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, even though Kevin Feige wiped the slate clean when he became the company’s Chief Creative Officer, with the fan favorite series also being moved to the non-MCU Legacy Collection on Disney Plus. Along...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Black Widow And Zack Snyder’s Justice League Duking It Out On Blu-Ray Charts, But I’m More Shocked About Another Top 5 Movie

Marvel's Black Widow just dropped on Blu-ray, so it's little surprise that the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in two years is topping the Blu-ray charts. People who still want to be sure they own a copy of their favorite films need to keep that collection intact. Widow dethroned the number one movie from the previous week, Zack Snyder's Justice League, though that film is still holding steady at number two, showing just how big the Snyder Cut fandom really is. But there is one surprise on the current charts, which shows that another film still has a pretty impressive fanbase, even more than 25 years later, The Shawshank Redemption.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Blu Ray#Captain America#Red Guardian#S H I E L D#Americans#Russian#Going Home#Uhd#Marvel#Mcu#French#Dolby Digital#Spanish
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Shang-Chi’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Pic of Pandemic Era

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to dazzle at the box office. The Marvel Studios and Disney pic achieved a major milestone on Friday when hitting $186.8 million in domestic ticket sales, the highest gross of the pandemic-era despite the challenges posed by the delta variant. The record previously belonged to fellow Marvel title Black Widow, which topped out at $183.4 million in North America. Bullish box office analysts believe Shang-Chi has a shot at approaching $240 million or more by the end of its run domestically. Disney opted to give the film an exclusive theatrical release versus opening...
MOVIES
wccbcharlotte.com

Text2Win “Violation” On Blu-ray

With her marriage about to implode, Miriam (Sims-Fewer) returns to her hometown to seek solace in the comfort of her younger sister and brother-in-law. But one evening, a tiny slip in judgement leads to a catastrophic betrayal, leaving Miriam shocked, reeling, and furious. Believing her only recourse is to exact revenge, Miriam takes extreme action, but the price of retribution is high, and she is not prepared for the toll it takes as she begins to emotionally and psychologically unravel.
CHARLOTTE, NC
dailydead.com

September 14th Genre Releases Include CENSOR (DVD), ALONE IN THE DARK (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), COLD WAR CREATURES: FOUR FILMS FROM SAM KATZMAN (Blu-ray Set)

Hello, everyone! We’re back with our round-up of this week’s horror and sci-fi home entertainment offerings, and we have some really fun titles headed home tomorrow. Leading the pack is Jack Sholder’s feature film debut Alone in the Dark, which is getting the Collector’s Edition treatment from Scream Factory. Arrow Video is showing love to a quartet of films from Sam Katzman in their Cold War Creatures Limited Edition set. As far as recent horror goes, both Censor and Howling Village are being released on Tuesday, and if you need to catch up with the most recent season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, season two is headed to Blu-ray as well.
MOVIES
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 21st 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 21st 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Fast 9, A Clockwork Orange, Resident Alien Season 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
nerdreactor.com

F9: The Fast Saga – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Listen, I’m one of the biggest defenders of the Fast & Furious franchise. I may get teased for my “lack of taste” in movies, but I don’t care because this is still a fun franchise. However, when I reviewed F9: The Fast Saga in May, I called it “downright average.” After watching both the theatrical and director’s cut, I’m more accepting of the film’s massive flaws, but my thoughts have relatively stayed the same. After knowing all of the film’s exposition and convoluted plotlines, you don’t have to think about connecting the dots. You’re just experiencing all of the craziness that the movie has to offer. You’ll enjoy the electromagnets and the minefields—hell, even the sequence in space. Fast & Furious is at its best when you don’t think and just go with these characters.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy