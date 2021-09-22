Black Widow (Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Listen, I’m one of the biggest defenders of the Fast & Furious franchise. I may get teased for my “lack of taste” in movies, but I don’t care because this is still a fun franchise. However, when I reviewed F9: The Fast Saga in May, I called it “downright average.” After watching both the theatrical and director’s cut, I’m more accepting of the film’s massive flaws, but my thoughts have relatively stayed the same. After knowing all of the film’s exposition and convoluted plotlines, you don’t have to think about connecting the dots. You’re just experiencing all of the craziness that the movie has to offer. You’ll enjoy the electromagnets and the minefields—hell, even the sequence in space. Fast & Furious is at its best when you don’t think and just go with these characters.

