How Eli Manning's emotional return to MetLife Stadium sets stage for Giants Ring of Honor
EAST RUTHERFORD – The game day emotions came rushing back the moment Eli Manning pulled his family SUV into the MetLife Stadium parking lot. His two oldest daughters, Ava and Lucy, were by his side as the New York Giants' legendary quarterback made his way through the security entrance and to the concourse outside the team's Legacy Club for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health.www.recordonline.com
