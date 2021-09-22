CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

charlottenews.net
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...

www.charlottenews.net

charlottenews.net

Roscan Gold Announces US$5.0 Million Strategic Investment by Asante Gold Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ('Roscan' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce a US$5.0 million strategic investment by Asante Gold Corporation ('Asante') (ASE)(1A9)(ASGOF), to advance the Company's 100%-owned Kandiole Gold Project in West Mali. Asante has agreed to subscribe for...
BUSINESS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Lief Raws, CellFlo6 partner for sales, distribution

Lief Raws will manage distribution and sales of the proprietary green tea extract. Lief Raws, a division of Lief Labs (Valencia, CA) entered into a licensing partnership to be the distribution and sales arm of CellFlo6, a green tea extract. “The development of Lief Raws was primarily driven by the...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded a $3.0 million order to be delivered over the next 12 months as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic commercial manufacturer of premium optical devices. The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.
RICHARDSON, TX
atlantanews.net

ethiXbase receives investment funding from CGE Partners

Thursday 16 September 2021, (London): ethiXbase receives investment funding from CGE Partners to revolutionise the sustainability risk management market and take solutions to a global audience. ethiXbase, a leading provider of sustainable third-party risk assessment services, announce receiving investment funding from CGE Partners ("CGE"), who target purposeful businesses with a...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Winning Customers Back with Distributed Order Management

Following a year (and then some) with very little control, consumers are craving flexibility and transparency from the businesses they engage with. As they experience the convenience of e-commerce, shoppers today can seamlessly jump across channels by browsing in-person, then buying online or switching devices mid-search. In fact, bounce rates on social media have risen 14% since Q2 of 2020, and abandoned cart percentages climbed as high as 65% on desktop and 81% on mobile in the last year, according to Kibo’s Ecommerce Quarterly Benchmark report.
RETAIL
charlottenews.net

Foundation Farms, Corp., Provides Update to Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., (the 'Company' or 'Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today provided an update to shareholders of past and current achievements and of future plans for the company's vertical farming business. Management is excited to report that the opening of its first vertical farm in May has been a tremendous success. The facility is now into its fourth harvest just four months after startup. The range of crops grown has expanded form 6 different varieties of lettuce and mixed greens for the first crop to 23 different varieties of leafy greens, herbs, fruits/legumes and edible flowers in the current harvest. The local consumer market is responding enthusiastically to this availability of fresh locally produced products. Additional product diversity has included the production and packaging of 'smoothie' beverage concentrates. The drying, packaging and sale of dried herbs has also become a popular and lucrative product option.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

GSilver Signs Concentrate Sales Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'GSilver') (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to have entered into a silver and gold concentrate sales agreement with Ocean Partners Ltd. of Berkshire, UK. The Company continues to pre-commission the El Cubo plant in anticipation of first commercial production, which is anticipated in October 2021.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Snipp Interactive Inc. Launches Program for Leading American Beverage Company in Partnership with a Top 5 Global Research Firm. Contract Value Ranges Between USD $1-$2MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into another agreement with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm and an existing client of the Company ('Client') to implement the Company's proprietary SnippREWARDS Platform initially across 7 countries for another key customer of this Client - an American multinational beverage company ('New Customer') that is renowned for its carbonated soft drinks and a global household name. The contract value tied to these 7 countries (In Latin America, Asia and the Middle East) is expected to range annually between USD $1-$2MM based on projected redemptions. The parties are working on a plan to launch 33 additional countries over the course of the next few quarters for a total roll out across 40 countries for the New Customer.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

MGX Minerals Commences Review of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ('MGX' or the 'Company') (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTCQB:MGXMF) is pleased to announce a joint internal and external review is underway of existing Advanced Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technologies ('SMR') and related opportunities. MGX, a leader in clean energy technology and metals, is currently reviewing existing SMR designs, fuel and related commodities. In particular, TRI - structural ISOtropic particle fuel ('TRISO') reactors, and related mining and fuel processing. For more information on TRISO reactors see: https://www.energy.gov/ne/articles/triso-particles-most-robust-nuclear-fuel-earth.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its VIP Multiple Level Marketing Companies. Suntech Estimates To Quadruple Profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Will Partner With 20 Global PSP Partners in 202

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch's PSP partner in Taiwan, Suntech, has successfully introduced the four products and services to its existing VIP MLM customers. Suntech estimates To quadruple profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Touch will partner with 20 global PSP partners in 2022 to promote these products and services.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ShardSecure Expands Distribution with Strategic Channel Partners

ShardSecure®, the world’s most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, announced they have signed partnership agreements with Connect I.T., New England Safety Partners and T•Services in Brazil. The resellers join FiveSky, who signed on to sell ShardSecure’s solutions earlier this year, as well as D.C. Consulting and Red River.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Komo Plant Based Foods Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ('Komo'), a fast growing plant-based food company, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB'). Komo will commence trading on the OTCQB with the market open on September 24, 2021, under the symbol 'KOMOF'.
ECONOMY
lngindustry.com

GTT receives tank design order

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNG carrier tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system. Deliveries of the vessels...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
thepaypers.com

bunq partners with Paysafe to enable cash deposits for digital banking

Bunq, a Netherlands-based mobile banking platform, has partnered with Paysafe to provide customers with access to cash services. The international roll-out of the partnership between Paysafe and bunq, which starts with 21 European countries, facilitates secure cash deposits via the bunq mobile app. After selecting Paysafecash as the top up method in their app, the customer chooses how much cash to deposit into the account and generates a barcode for the transaction.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

Diversified Energy Company Reschedules Capital Markets Day in November 2021

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(OTCQX:DECPF) ('Diversified' or the 'Company') is rescheduling its 2021 Capital Markets Day in November to enhance access to its United Kingdom, European and other stakeholders who desired to attend in person following recent announcements from the United States (US) government regarding relaxed travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors from these regions beginning in early November.
INDUSTRY
WHEC TV-10

L3Harris Technologies receives $345M purchase order for radios from US Army

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — L3Harris Technologies received a $345 million purchase order to enhance the U.S. Army's radios. The company will make two-channel handheld 1,540 AN/PRC-163 Leader radios and AN/PRC-158 Manpack radios. Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer said the deal will support jobs at L3Harris and help boost the recovery...
ROCHESTER, NY
charlottenews.net

Gatling Reports 388,000 Indicated Plus 933,000 Inferred Gold Ounces of In-Pit and Underground Resources at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the 'Company' or 'Gatling') is pleased to announce a new global mineral resource estimate (MRE) in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of 388,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and additionally, 933,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category from its 100% - owned Larder Gold Project, located on the Cadillac-Larder Lake break, in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Ontario.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Ideanomics' WAVE Secures Follow-On Purchase Order From AVTA

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) subsidiary WAVE finalized a multi-million dollar follow-on purchase order from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) for 28 additional wireless charging systems. AVTA currently serves more than 450,000 residents in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, and northern Los Angeles County, California. WAVE, which Ideanomics wholly acquired...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
charlottenews.net

TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Partners with Grenada's St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) to Provide Comprehensive Covid Testing Capabilities in Grenada

TPT Delivers First 'QuikLAB' Covid Testing Lab and Will Deploy 'QuikPASS' Check and Verify Passport Platform in Conjunction with SAMS Testing Capabilities Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

iMetal Resources Defines New Drill Targets as IP Survey Extends HG Shear Zone to Open 2300 Metres at The Oakes Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of the previously announced IP Survey at the Oakes Gold Project located in the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (BGGB) of Northern Ontario, northeast of Thunder Bay. The IP survey has successfully confirmed the Company's premise that the gold-bearing HG Shear Zone is a significant structure shown to extend over 2km in strike length as evident from the chargeability anomaly shown in Figure 1 below.
ECONOMY

