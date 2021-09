Damn, we praying to the Football Gods in week two?!. This past Sunday the Dallas Cowboys got their first win of the season. My prediction for this game was going to be big shootout. I was thinking a final score in the 30s or 40s. Boy was I wrong, the Cowboys only put up 20 points. Glad gambling isn't legal in Texas, I would have bet the over in this and would not have thought twice about it.