A Look Inside the Most Dynamic Civil Trial of 2021

SENTINEL, OK (CBSDFW.COM) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent threat made against Texas lawmakers who voted for the new fetal heartbeat abortion law. That’s the word out of Sentinel, Oklahoma Friday evening, September 24.
Officials arrested 20-year-old Austin Wendell Lund of Sentinel in connection with the threat.
Lund’s case is being prosecuted by the Payne County, Oklahoma District Attorney.
Arrest Made In Threat To Texas Lawmakers Who Supported/Voted For New Fetal Heartbeat Abortion Law (Credit: Payne County)
Earlier this week, CBS-11 learned 101 lawmakers, most of them Republicans, were warned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, about a...
Comments / 0