Storylines Presented by BMW | #MINvHOU

By Steve McPherson
mnufc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: With two early strikes from a fresh and healthy Emanuel Reynoso, MNUFC managed to do something they haven’t often done this season, and that’s wildly outperform their expected goals total. It’s no secret that the Loons have often left goals on the table and not just in losses and draws, but also in many of their one-goal wins. The result has been that the team has underperformed their expected goals total of 35.79 by 8.79 goals. But in their 3-0 win over the Galaxy on Saturday, Minnesota actually only managed 0.7 xG to LA’s 0.6. Most of that total came from Ethan Finlay, whose two shots had an xG of 0.45. Both of Reynoso’s goals came from beyond the box and his four total shots only added up to 0.13 xG. This was, in short, what Head Coach Adrian Heath likes to refer to as “a bit of reward for their hard work.” Over the course of a season, playing above your head — scoring goals on shots that have no business going in — tends to end up with coming back down to Earth. For the Loons to get into the top end of the Western Conference come the postseason, they’ll need to play a bit more above their heads down the stretch.

www.mnufc.com

mnufc.com

Postgame Quotes | #MINvHOU

On if scoring two goals early was his side being ready to go from the jump or Houston dropping the ball_…_. “We started the game well. And then it gradually got worse from there. You know, I was disappointed in the way we played this evening. I’ve got to be honest. I thought we played too slow. I thought we played too negative. Went back when we could have gone forward. And, I didn’t feel as though the game was ever won. All night. And, Tyler [Miller] has had to come up with two or three big saves for us in the second half to finish the game off. That shouldn’t have been the case. But, it’s a welcomed three points. You know, we knew it was going to be a big week for us, the two games. So, to come with six points is huge for us. But, when I look at our performances in the last month, you know, we haven’t played as bad as that many times. Maybe in Kansas. Might be the next worse after that.”
MLS
mnufc.com

Recap | #MINvHOU

For the team’s Hispanic Heritage Game, Minnesota United welcomed the Houston Dynamo to Allianz Field once again. The visitors were no doubt hoping to exorcise some demons and get their first win in Minnesota but it was not to be as the Loons leapt out to an early lead and withstood a flurry of late chances to keep the clean sheet and walk away with a 2-0 win.
MLS
mnufc.com

Hispanic Heritage Month (2021)

The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off this Saturday, September 25 at Allianz Field when the Loons play Houston Dynamo at 7:00 p.m. CT, presented by Allina Health. In-game elements include:. Hispanic-influenced food will be served in the club spaces. Latin-influence food trucks on the Great Lawn before the...
MLS

