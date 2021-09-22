Storylines Presented by BMW | #MINvHOU

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: With two early strikes from a fresh and healthy Emanuel Reynoso, MNUFC managed to do something they haven’t often done this season, and that’s wildly outperform their expected goals total. It’s no secret that the Loons have often left goals on the table and not just in losses and draws, but also in many of their one-goal wins. The result has been that the team has underperformed their expected goals total of 35.79 by 8.79 goals. But in their 3-0 win over the Galaxy on Saturday, Minnesota actually only managed 0.7 xG to LA’s 0.6. Most of that total came from Ethan Finlay, whose two shots had an xG of 0.45. Both of Reynoso’s goals came from beyond the box and his four total shots only added up to 0.13 xG. This was, in short, what Head Coach Adrian Heath likes to refer to as “a bit of reward for their hard work.” Over the course of a season, playing above your head — scoring goals on shots that have no business going in — tends to end up with coming back down to Earth. For the Loons to get into the top end of the Western Conference come the postseason, they’ll need to play a bit more above their heads down the stretch.