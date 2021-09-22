CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kancamagus Highway | The Ultimate New Hampshire Fall Foliage Drive

By Jim Salge
New England Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England is home to many fine fall foliage drives, but perhaps none is more well known (or mispronounced) than the Kancamagus Highway, aka the Kanc, in New Hampshire. As soon as the calendar flips to September, New Englanders start thinking about their favorite fall activities, with “leaf-peeping” chief among them (assisted, as always, by our official annual fall foliage forecast). This term is kind of a catch-all for visiting fall fairs, farms, and festivals in small villages and rural areas while admiring the brilliant colors of the season.

