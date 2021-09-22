CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dictatorship Masked As Democracy: A Timeline Of The 1915 U.S Invasion And Occupation Of Haiti

By Bilal Morris
 4 days ago
The United States’ relationship with Haiti is far from democratic. To understand it, you have to take a look at the history. In the late 1800s Haiti, like so many other lands inhabited by black and brown people, was under constant threat from western world invasion. France, Germany, and the U.S. all wanted a footprint on the island, as it was a means to secure a military and economic stronghold in the West Indies.

