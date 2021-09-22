Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

The Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman heads to the Ford for this fairly intimate book talk at the Ford. On October 12 and 13, Grohl will share stories from his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music (each ticket comes with a copy of the book). Expect tales about growing up in Washington, D.C., touring as a teenager and meeting his idols—and, you know, it’s Dave Grohl on a stage in front of a microphone, so even though there’s no music promised, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for an impromptu “Everlong” performance.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO