CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

By Chad Childers
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Friday (Sept. 24) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind album, largely considered to be the album that launched the grunge era. The record was of course bolstered by "Smells Like Teen Spirit," a song that seemingly turned the music world as most knew it at the time on its ear. But even though it turned out to be a massive hit, Dave Grohl says he didn't see it coming.

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
q106fm.com

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” ranked number five on ‘Rolling Stone’s’ updated 500 Best Songs of All Time list

Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is number five on Rolling Stone‘s newly updated list of the 500 Best Songs of All Time. The publication “completely remade” its previous ranking, which was originally published in 2004 and slightly updated in 2010. On that first list, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was ranked number nine.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
wfav951.com

Dave Grohl Posts Video Teaser For Upcoming Memoir

Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has posted the online teaser for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which drops on October 5th. In the clip, Grohl sheds light on how he chose the stories to spotlight in the book, while revealing that it was only during lockdown that he finally discovered his passion for writing.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Dave Grohl Hints That FOO FIGHTERS Might Do An "Insane Prog-Rock Record"

Foo Fighters released their newest album Medicine At Midnight in February, and then a half live album/half Bee Gees cover album called Hail Satin in July. So where do you go from there? According to Foo Fighters guitarist and vocalist Dave Grohl, maybe a progressive rock album. Grohl said in...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smells Like Teen Spirit#For The Record#Nme#Mtv Video Music Awards
The Moose 95.1 FM

Poll: What’s the Best Nirvana Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Nirvana song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
ELECTIONS
news-shield.com

Dave Grohl had 'challenge' to keep memoir short

Dave Grohl's "biggest challenge" in writing his memoir was keeping it short. The Foo Fighters frontman - who will release 'The Storyteller' next month - was keen to show fans what his life is like as a high-profile musician but admitted he's done so much in his life, it would have been easy for him to spread his tales across a number of books, each covering different parts of his career.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Dave Grohl: The Storyteller

The Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman heads to the Ford for this fairly intimate book talk at the Ford. On October 12 and 13, Grohl will share stories from his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music (each ticket comes with a copy of the book). Expect tales about growing up in Washington, D.C., touring as a teenager and meeting his idols—and, you know, it’s Dave Grohl on a stage in front of a microphone, so even though there’s no music promised, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for an impromptu “Everlong” performance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
udiscovermusic.com

Dave Grohl Announces ‘Storyteller’ Shows Ahead Of Memoir

Dave Grohl has announced a run of intimate live appearances in support of his forthcoming autobiography The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, including a London date next week. The Foo Fighters frontman will appear onstage at the Savoy Theatre, which holds just over 1,000 people, next Monday (September 27)....
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Dave Grohl Rolls Out Book Tour Appearances

Tickets are now on sale for Dave Grohl's four-city book tour in support of his memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which is set for release on October 5th. Tickets are limited to two per transaction and each ticket purchased includes a copy of Grohl's new autobiography.
MUSIC
NME

Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’: 10 things you never knew about the iconic music video

An earlier version of this piece was published in August 2015. Today marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s ‘Nevermind’ – a snarling slab of grunge that flung the band into superstardom. The album went on to influence all manner of artists into the present day – from St. Vincent and Lorde, to Yungblud and Sam Fender – and one track in particular became the unofficial anthem for disenfranchised kids everywhere in the early ’90s.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Dave Grohl announces book tour

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller – Live! hits four cities this fall. Dave Grohl has announced The Storyteller – Live!, an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see and hear him bring his eagerly anticipated first ever book to life. Stops include London, New York City, Washington DC and a pair of shows in Los Angeles this fall. Tickets on sale at 5 pm GMT/noon ET/9 am PT via Ticketmaster.
MUSIC
The Spokesman-Review

Smells like a classic album: Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ changed the sonic game 30 years ago

Exceeding the hype in the music industry is rare. Weeks before Nirvana’s “Nevermind” dropped on Sept. 24, 1991, the buzz was ubiquitous. “Are you familiar with the Nirvana album?” Courtney Love asked me just before “Nevermind” was released. Love gushed about the album and Cobain, calling him a saint and salt of the earth. Love went on ad nauseum about “Nevermind.”
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Wait: There was a “funny” version of “Smells Like Teen Spirit?”

Thirty years ago today, September 24, 1991, Nirvana’s Nevermind hit the stores although “Smells Like Teen Spirit” had been out since August 27. That was one of the last (if not the very last) songs recorded for the album. It’s gone down in history as being one of the most searing pieces of music in rock history.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Every song on Nirvana's Nevermind, ranked from worst to best

Nevermind is 30 years old this week. That’s older than some of you. That’s older than South Park, Heelys and PlayStation, and arguably more influential than all three combined. So, as we roll out the birthday cake and gorge on grunge, here’s each song from Nirvana’s breakthrough record, ranked from worst to best.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

30 Years Ago: Nirvana Change the Music Landscape With ‘Nevermind’

Do you remember where you were the first time you heard Nirvana? There are some from the Pacific Northwest that can claim that moment came prior to 1991, but for most that special instance came somewhere in the vicinity of Sept. 24, 1991, the day the band released their Nevermind album and began to change the landscape of music as most knew it. But before that fateful day, there was some groundwork to be laid.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy