CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Indie Memphis Youth Film Fest Honors Student Filmmakers

By Chris McCoy
memphisparent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-seven student made films screened in person and online last weekend during the sixth annual Indie Memphis Youth Film Fest, September 18th-19th. “We have always been fortunate to have great, up-and-coming filmmakers in our Youth Film Fest. But this year felt particularly special because of the obvious challenges that were presented to these students over the last year plus,’ said Indie Memphis’ Director of Artist Development and Youth Film Joseph Carr at the virtual awards ceremony on Sunday. “It’s already hard enough to make a good film, but for these filmmakers to overcome everything that the world has thrown at them and remain committed to their projects is so deeply inspiring. The future of Memphis filmmaking, and beyond, is in great hands.”

memphisparent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead, over 50 injured in Amtrak train derailment

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film#Filmmaking#Filmmakers#The Youth Fest#Via Productions
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy