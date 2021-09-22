Indie Memphis Youth Film Fest Honors Student Filmmakers

Thirty-seven student made films screened in person and online last weekend during the sixth annual Indie Memphis Youth Film Fest, September 18th-19th. “We have always been fortunate to have great, up-and-coming filmmakers in our Youth Film Fest. But this year felt particularly special because of the obvious challenges that were presented to these students over the last year plus,’ said Indie Memphis’ Director of Artist Development and Youth Film Joseph Carr at the virtual awards ceremony on Sunday. “It’s already hard enough to make a good film, but for these filmmakers to overcome everything that the world has thrown at them and remain committed to their projects is so deeply inspiring. The future of Memphis filmmaking, and beyond, is in great hands.”