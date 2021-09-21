Should I be getting half of the SSI benefits that my ex husband gets for the kids?
By Asked in Shawano, WI
avvo.com
7 days ago
My ex husband applied for SSI benefits and after being denied a couple times it finally got accepted. Back in April I got a call from SSI letting me know that I would be receiving half of the kids benefits. But I'm being told that I either receive child support that was court ordered or the SSI benefits not both.
My ex-husband was killed in a car accident in November 2018. We were married legally for five years. We got divorced so our daughter could get SSI. She has cerebral palsy. When we divorced, we didn't tell anyone except for Social Security. Not even his parents knew we were divorced. We were planning on getting married again at the justice of the peace after our daughter turned 18. Unfortunately, he was killed three months before her 18th birthday.
We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I’ve been married to my high school sweetheart for 20 years now and we share three children who are all in their teens. I’m not completely sure how it all started, but our relationship has been on the rocks for about the past five years and on really shaky ground for the past two.
A woman was made to promise to her gravely ill husband that she would never date again if he died - and felt she had no choice but to agree. Sharing her story anonymously, the woman said she had been married to her husband for around six years and over that time his health had deteriorated.
It was my parting gift upon his sudden tragic death. A happy couple smiles on their wedding day.Photo by Min An from Pexels. When my husband and I got married, we were still years away from being able to drink legally. That’s how young we were. I was incredibly immature. He was wise beyond his years — not in a good way. By the time I met him when he was fifteen, he’d already been in and out of drug and alcohol rehab several times. It didn’t work.
The husband of a Southern California nurse who died of complications from COVID-19 more than two weeks ago has now died after battling the disease himself, leaving behind five young children including a newborn girl. Daniel Macias of Yucaipa died on Thursday, a family member told KTLA-TV. "I don't know...
My husband and I have been married for almost seven years. Two and a half years ago we bought a house. My credit is horrible so it had to be financed by him alone, but I pay the mortgage every month. We live in New York. Can I make him...
mother in law doesn't allow any privacyTimes of India. My husband and I are still newlyweds. We have been married for a little over a year now and I would like to say that everything has been what Disney channel marked it up to be, but it hasn't. My mother-in-law has never been too fond of me particularly because she believes her beloved baby boy could do better. Mind you I have always been financially stable without him and I am the breadwinner in our household. I never talk back or speak out about it out of not only respect for my elders, but most importantly respect because she's his mom. She makes a constant obligation to mention his exes whenever we are visiting. She casually brings them up in conversations and offers to call them while he's there because they asked about him. She has even invited certain exes to family gatherings and was sure to make their presence the center of attention. Recently while she was over visiting, she attempted to start a conversation concerning a recent run-in with his former partner and this immediately angered me. I reminded her that I was his wife and that while she seemed to find pleasure in forming irrelevant relationships with past failures she could do so on her own time. This caused a rather postponed exchange between the two of us. My husband became upset with me saying that I didn't have to be so rude. During our argument, he even went so far as to say that he wouldn't allow anyone to disrespect his mother and that I needed to grow up. I was immediately outraged. Seeing as this was my first time defending myself, my feelings were not only hurt, but I do believe in my marriage as well. It's been two months (partly due to COVID and work) since that argument and I have made subtle excuses to not partake in visits and outings that include his mother. I know this can't continue, but I am unsure of how to ameliorate our relationship. What would you do? -Khia<3.
I am 63 now and my husband is going to be 66 in October. He is still working, I am not. I am missing four credits to collect my own Social Security and I know I could get part of his. So, my question to you is, when can I collect my Social Security on his benefits? Is it half of what he would receive? And can I collect on his benefits if he is not collecting yet? Subscribe for full article.
According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
A veteran Florida teacher and her school cafeteria manager daughter have succumbed to COVID-19 at the same hospital just days apart. Neither was vaccinated against the virus. Lillian Smith, 67, had taught first grade at Dr William A Chapman Elementary School in Homestead, Florida, for 30 years. She died without...
Life is full of unexpected twists and turns. I realized it when my husband left me after I became terminally ill. However, I was fortunate that God sent me help from an unexpected place. “It could be a terminal illness. We don’t know yet,” the doctor told my husband, Josh....
"Our family has changed forever,” Sherica Dalloo said after her husband, a father of four, died of COVID-19 A Florida mother of four who lost her husband to COVID-19 suspects he contracted the virus after their children hosted a sleepover. Sherica Dalloo of Boynton Beach told WPEC that her husband...
Superstar rapper Dr. Dre whose real name is Andre Young, welcomed nine children with 6 different women, including a daughter he has not publicly acknowledged. The founder and CEO of Beats by Dre is not short of heirs as he has welcomed nine kids throughout the years from various relationships. Although some of the kids enjoy being in the spotlight, others tend to keep a low profile and keep their matters private.
A mother and daughter who both refused the Covid-19 vaccine have died within weeks of each other after contracting the virus. Sammie-Jo Forde, who was 32, died in the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast on Saturday. It came two weeks after her mother, 55-year-old Heather Maddern, who was being treated just two beds away on the same ward, died on 31 August.Ms Forde’s father said neither his daughter nor his former partner was vaccinated, adding his “world” had been “shattered” by their deaths.Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Kevin McAllister said the events would “haunt”...
A MUM whose daughter has a disease known as childhood Alzheimer’s says her little girl will soon forget how to walk and talk – and will die when she’s just a teen. Cara and Glenn O’Neill’s daughter Eliza, 11, has been battling Sanfilippo’s Syndrome for eight years and needs assistance with pretty much most of life’s daily tasks.
"The hardest thing I've ever done in my life was to come home and tell my babies that their daddy wasn't coming home," said Reed Hickson's wife Gina. A father of 12 from Texas died of COVID-19 complications after a month-long health battle. When Reed Hickson, 49, was diagnosed with...
A SON has defended his mother's decision to carve the word "adulterer" into his cheating father's gravestone. Posting the shock move to Reddit, the unnamed man explained his reasoning behind supporting his mum's vengeful decision. "My father and mother had a very bitter marriage towards the end of his life,...
Which one would you prioritize out of your college fund: Your dream career or the surgical expense of someone close to you? One sister chose her career in medicine over her sister’s husband’s surgery and refused to pay for his operation. Was it a wise decision? Here’s what experts say.
Comments / 0