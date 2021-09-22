Pride Center Goes “Beyond The Binary”
Thursday's panel. Screenshot via Facebook Live. Find the language. Find yourself. Find acceptance. Self-discovery, self-expression, and affirmation were on the table last Thursday night, as five members of Connecticut’s non-binary community gathered virtually for Beyond the Binary II. Presented by the New Haven Pride Center as part of its Pride New Haven programming, the panel discussion challenged the idea that there is only one way to be non-binary.www.newhavenarts.org
Comments / 0