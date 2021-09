I’m uncomfortable with my husband’s best friend, Michelle. They met at university and got together briefly but he swears they have been just friends ever since. She has few female friends and is cold – but I said nothing to my husband, even when she was his ‘best woman’ at our wedding. Michelle recently broke up with her boyfriend and wants my husband to go and see her in London – apparently ‘she needs her best friend’. (We live in Glasgow.) He was stunned when I said I wasn’t comfortable. Can I put my foot down? — Wary.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO