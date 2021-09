ANDERSON – A strong back nine at the regional by the Lady Bulldogs of Batesville helped secure a berth in the IHSAA golf state finals. The Lady Bulldogs were in the hunt for a state qualifying spot when the team made the turn for the final nine holes at The Edge Golf Course. Batesville and Mt. Vernon, which eventually finished fourth in the team competition, both had 171 after the first nine holes.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO