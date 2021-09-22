CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSU marks 10th straight year of being honored as Tree Campus Higher Education Institution

By Mark Gokavi
Colorado State University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCSU has been home to many state champions. A champion tree exceeds all others in the state in a combination of height, trunk circumference and canopy spread. The most notable state tree champion at CSU today is this 117-foot-tall Rock elm — the fifth tree from the corner of College and Laurel. It was part of the 1892 tree plantings along the College Avenue and Laurel Street frontages. Photo by Julia Innes.

#Csu#Colorado State University#Higher Education#The Arbor Day Foundation#Tree Campus Usa#Oval Preservation Fund#Chinese#Rock Elm
