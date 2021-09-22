Men’s tennis to host UTSA Roadrunner Invite Friday-Sunday
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA men's tennis team will host the UTSA Roadrunner Invitational on Friday-Sunday at the UTSA Tennis Center and at Brandeis High School. UTSA will host nine teams in the three-day event, featuring Abilene Christian, Arkansas, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Rice, SMU, UIW, Louisiana-Lafayette, UT Arlington and UTRGV. The event will feature 61 total players, competing in four singles draws and four doubles draws.goutsa.com
