San Antonio, TX

Men’s tennis to host UTSA Roadrunner Invite Friday-Sunday

UTSA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The UTSA men's tennis team will host the UTSA Roadrunner Invitational on Friday-Sunday at the UTSA Tennis Center and at Brandeis High School. UTSA will host nine teams in the three-day event, featuring Abilene Christian, Arkansas, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Rice, SMU, UIW, Louisiana-Lafayette, UT Arlington and UTRGV. The event will feature 61 total players, competing in four singles draws and four doubles draws.

goutsa.com

Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
