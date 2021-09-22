CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Bridges Performs 'Motorbike' On 'Colbert'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon Bridges was the musical guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. The singer-songwriter performed “Motorbike” off his 2021 album, Gold-Diggers Sound. Bridges heralded Gold-Diggers Sound with “Motorbike” in May ahead of the LP’s arrival on July 23. Fresh on the heels of performing “River” at the Emmys with Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste, Bridges stopped by the Ed Sullivan Theatre to deliver “Motorbike” backed by his band.

