No end in sight for Compass’s expansion into title

At long last - here+GGs your opportunity to live on an amazing Capitol Hill block located near Lincoln Park. Welcome to 1423 South Carolina Avenue, SE, where a deep front yard will greet you and your guests with mature landscaping +GG admire the many ornamental plants, trees and shrubs as you head down the walkway. This 2-story Federal townhome features a unique open floor plan. A convenient and cozy kitchen greets you at the front of the home. Here you will find full sized appliances -- fridge, stainless steel 5-burner gas range, microwave, dishwasher, front load washer & dryer -- and a passthrough to the dining area.A west-facing exposed brick wall extends from the front of the home to the rear exit. As you walk down this hallway past the convenient powder room to the dining area, you+GGll discover a 16-ft ceiling where an elongated window with pull up/pull down honeycomb shades and southern exposure beams an abundance of natural light into the open space. Take two steps down to the living room, where you+GGll enjoy a gas log fireplace with glass screen door, ceramic floors, and 10-ft ceilings with recessed lights. This unique floor plan awaits your creative touches for displaying artwork.A spiral staircase leads to the upper bedrooms and an updated bath with double-vanity, granite counters and stained glass accent window. The master bedroom features high ceiling and pull down honeycomb shades. The upper floor features exposed brick walls, wood floors, skylight and pull-down steps to the attic +GG perfect for storage!The deep Japanese style garden with a beautiful cherry tree will become your tranquil oasis (the abandoned cascading waterfall with Koi fish pond can be easily restored), where the brick patio and privacy fence offer a secluded space to relax, or to cook out and entertain. The home needs some TLC, but is perfectly livable while you have fun deciding on your interior decor.Transportation options are abundant and nearby. From your front walkway, a few steps across a well-maintained triangle park lead to the Route 96 Metrobus stop and to a handy Capitol Bikeshare docking station. Eastern Market and Potomac Avenue Metro stations are a mere 10-15 minute stroll from your front door. The US Capitol complex, Reagan National Airport and downtown DC are just a short drive away +GG and there+GGs plentiful street parking right in front of your home! Running errands will be a breeze with a variety of convenience stores, gourmet Safeway and Harris Teeter; get ready for endless fun times at the neighborhood recreation facilities and playgrounds; become a regular at one of the numerous trendy restaurants along Pennsylvania Avenue, Barracks Row and Eastern Market +GG city living, just the way you imagined!

