Real Estate

No end in sight for Compass’s expansion into title

By Brooklee Han
Housing Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate brokerage Compass announced Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Denver metro area based title insurance company First Alliance Title LLC, its fourth title insurance acquisition in the past year and second this month. According to Compass, the transaction is expected to be finalized before the...

Inman.com

Compass scoops up yet another title company

Just one week after it announced plans to acquire a Texas-based title company, Compass revealed on Wednesday that it will make another similar purchase, this time of a firm based in Colorado. The acquisition will see Compass pick up First Alliance Title, which is based in the Denver area. In...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Renter market picks up in suburbs

American suburbs surrounding the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas gained a total of 4.7 million new residents since 2010, with 3.7 million of them renters, according to a report by nationwide apartment search website RENTCafé on U.S. Census Bureau data. Today, an estimated 21 million people rent a suburban home...
REAL ESTATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Real estate company Compass acquires LegacyTexas Title

Real estate technology company Compass announced Sept. 14 that it has acquired LegacyTexas Title, a title insurance company with offices across Dallas-Fort Worth. The acquisition will strengthen Compass’ title and escrow portfolio and enable further integration of the company’s brokerage and related services, according to a company release. Compass has offices across DFW, including in Plano, Southlake, Highland Village and Frisco.
DALLAS, TX
therealdeal.com

Compass acquires Dallas-based title, escrow company

Compass, its coffers swollen by the housing boom, shows few signs of slowing its shopping spree. The brokerage said Tuesday that it will buy Dallas-based LegacyTexas Title, expanding its title insurance and escrow business in the nation’s second-most populous state. Compass didn’t disclose terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year pending Texas regulatory approval. It entered the title and escrow business in October 2020, when it acquired startup Modus in October 2020.
ECONOMY
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Inman.com

Compass dives further into title insurance with latest acquisition

The deal to acquire LegacyTexas Title Co. follows acquisitions of two other title companies and will ultimately make Compass’s title services available in six states and Washington, D.C. Tech-focused brokerage Compass dove further into ancillary services Tuesday when it announced plans to acquire a title insurance company based in the...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Mortgage Debt

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs, forcing many buyers […]
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Stellar MLS to launch new agent platform

The nation’s third largest MLS, with over 70,000 agents in Florida and Puerto Rico, Stellar MLS announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Remine and MoxiWorks to launch a new platform for real estate professionals. Stellar MLS currently offers members a suite of over 24 different products to help agents...
MLS
#Title Insurance#Compass#Real Estate Brokerage#Insurance Company#First Alliance Title Llc#Kvs#Fundingshield#Legacytexas Title#Modus
Housing Wire

Homeowners gain $2.9 trillion in equity in Q2 2021

Homeowners with mortgages gained $2.9 trillion in equity in the second quarter of 2021, a 29.3% year-over-year increase, according to a new report by CoreLogic released Wednesday. This marks an average gain of $51,500(!) per borrower since the second quarter of 2020. The amount of equity for a property is...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Steve Murray on the importance of protecting property rights

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a crossover episode with RealTrending, a podcast showcasing the brightest minds in real estate and the housing market. In this episode, Steve Murray, RealTrends advisor and industry stalwart, discusses some of the issues facing private property rights, including how a case in Germany could potentially affect U.S. legislation.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Tai Christensen to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

The Biden administration recently announced its efforts to address the lack of affordable housing in America by increasing funding for existing programs geared toward producing, financing and rehabilitating affordable housing. HousingWire invited Tai Christensen, director of government affairs for CBC Mortgage Agency, to HW Annual Sept 27-28 to discuss these recent efforts by the Biden administration and how the mortgage and real estate industries can responsibly expand homeownership in under-served communities.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Housing permits hold the key for economic expansion

On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that housing starts hit 1,615,000 for August and housing permits came in nicely at 1,728,000. These data lines beat expectations, and we had slight positive revisions to the previous months — overall, a good report on all fronts. I have always been mindful...
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Housing Wire

Jeffrey Naimon to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

A series of regulatory changes are taking place in housing due to a new political administration and the country’s reckoning with racial inequality in homeownership. That’s why HousingWire invited attorney Jeffrey Naimon, partner at the Buckley LLP Washington, D.C. office, to HW Annual to explain what these new regulations mean for the housing economy.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Homebuilders are targeting the exurbs and inner suburbs

Confidence among homebuilders steadied over the past month despite continuing material and labor challenges, according to the latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) report. The report is based on a monthly survey of NAHB members, in which respondents are asked to rate...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

UWM announces Bolt underwriting system for brokers

United Wholesale Mortgage announced several new initiatives at the AIME Fuse conference on Saturday. In a keynote session about the future of mortgage, UWM CEO Mat Ishbia previewed Bolt, an underwriting system that he said would enable brokers to underwrite a loan in 15 minutes or less, which will go live on Monday, Sept. 27.
REAL ESTATE
