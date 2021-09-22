CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Climate Change May Spread A Dangerous Fungus In Texas

By Michael Marks
Cover picture for the articleClimatologists predict that as we move through the 21st century, Texas’ climate will become hotter and drier. Some effects of this change, like access to water, are obvious. Others, less so. Zoya Teirstein of Grist recently wrote about one of those: proliferation of a soil-borne fungus that causes Valley Fever, a respiratory illness.

