Experts Say Debt Lawsuits Harm Families, And Texas Is No Exception

Learn about debt consolidation loans, credit counseling, and debt relief programs by speaking to a Texas Debt Specialist. The Pandemic caused financial havoc for many Texans. Some do not know where to turn for help with overwhelming debt. Many never see their debt balances go down, and others are struggling to stay afloat, barely able to cover the minimum monthly payments. Unfortunately, some have reached the point that they are harassed by debt collectors non-stop. Too many Texans state-wide now face creditor lawsuits since the courts are taking larger caseloads than they did earlier in the Pandemic. Out-of-state debt relief companies often advertise on cable TV, but some only offer high fees and broken promises. Affordable Debt Consolidation is a state-registered DBA of Debt Redemption Inc., a 100% veteran-owned company based in Texas and solely focused on providing debt solutions to fellow Texans dealing with tens of thousands in credit card debt or personal loans. Below are options to consider when dealing with debt.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO