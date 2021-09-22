CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apalachicola, FL

Weekly “What is it?”: Oyster Aquaculture

University of Florida
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks started bragging to me about East Bay oysters as soon as I set foot in Pensacola decades ago. While the world knows Apalachicola oysters, their salty cousins to the west were a bit of a locals’ secret. My husband’s family has owned land on East Bay since the 1930’s, and as a kid he would go out tonging for oysters with his dad. Big family gatherings always included very local seafood; mullet from the cast net, blue crabs from traps on the dock, and oysters gathered from the bay. Even as toddlers, his younger brothers would slurp down raw oysters as fast as folks could shuck them.

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Apalachicola, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Farming#Oysters#Water Management#Weather#Oyster Aquaculture#Northwest Floridians#The Pensacola Bay System
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy