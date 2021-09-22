Weekly “What is it?”: Oyster Aquaculture

Folks started bragging to me about East Bay oysters as soon as I set foot in Pensacola decades ago. While the world knows Apalachicola oysters, their salty cousins to the west were a bit of a locals’ secret. My husband’s family has owned land on East Bay since the 1930’s, and as a kid he would go out tonging for oysters with his dad. Big family gatherings always included very local seafood; mullet from the cast net, blue crabs from traps on the dock, and oysters gathered from the bay. Even as toddlers, his younger brothers would slurp down raw oysters as fast as folks could shuck them.