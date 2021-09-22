CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The shot protected me from death': Reverend Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after month-long recovery from COVID

By Associated Press, Christina Coulter For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, credited the COVID vaccine for 'protect[ing him] from death' after he was released Wednesday from a Chicago facility a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough infection.

Jackson, and his wife, 77-year-old Jacqueline, were first hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital last month. Jackson was vaccinated for COVID-19 - his wife was not.

Jacqueline required oxygen and a brief intensive care unit stay before she was released this month. The reverend's case was less severe, and about a week after he was first hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, he was transferred to a physical therapy facility.

Jackson briefly spoke to reporters Wednesday, along with doctors and therapists who worked with him at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. He said he did not have any respiratory issues, but it did affect his Parkinson's and his ability to walk and talk.

'The shot protected me from death,' he said of the vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kLNk_0c4lgAuH00
Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, are seen in 2013. Jackson was released this from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago after a month-long period of recovery from COVID-19. Jackson was vaccinated for COVID-19 - his wife was not, and required oxygen and a brief intensive care unit stay at Northwestern Memorial Hospital before she was released
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JndU7_0c4lgAuH00
The Jacksons were treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago (pictured) - the Reverend was taken to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab after the virus aggravated his Parkinsons and affected his ability to walk and talk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lc3Fj_0c4lgAuH00
Jonathan Jackson, Jesse and Jacqueline's son, announced that his parents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on August 22. The Reverend was released on Wednesday, and his wife was allowed to return home earlier this month

Doctors and other medical staff described a regimen of about 60 to 90 minutes of daily physical therapy, along with occupational and speech therapy.

They said the civil rights leader, who has remained active since disclosing his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2017, was full of energy and upbeat during his treatment.

Before he left the hospital for home, he playfully confirmed with the medical team: 'So I can march again?'

Despite his illness and gallbladder surgery this year, Jackson has remained active and continued traveling in his advocacy for voting rights and other causes.

He has encouraged COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly for black people, and got his first shot publicly at an event in January. However, he said his wife wasn't vaccinated because she had an undisclosed 'pre-existing condition' that worried family members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Enb0t_0c4lgAuH00
Rev. Jesse Jackson received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in January (above). He has encouraged COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly for Black people, and got his first shot publicly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw2Wq_0c4lgAuH00
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration addressing the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. on August 27 last year

Generally, public health experts strongly encourage people with existing health conditions, such as cancer or diabetes, to get vaccinated as they are at increased risk for severe illness.

Since her release from the hospital, though, Jacqueline Jackson has become a 'true advocate for everyone' to get vaccinated, according to son Jonathan Jackson.

'We know it is a miracle that both of our parents are now COVID-19 survivors, and we thank God for his healing,' Jonathan Jackson said in a Wednesday statement.

'We also pray for the millions of people who have been infected with this virus and pray they too will also overcome.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckwPK_0c4lgAuH00
'We also pray for the millions of people who have been infected with this virus and pray they too will also overcome,' said Jackson's son, Jonathan Jackson, in a press release
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CftZ_0c4lgAuH00
'The shot saved me from death,' Jackson told reporters, referring to the COVID-19 vaccine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hhlI_0c4lgAuH00
Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, are seen in 2018. 'We know it is a miracle that both of our parents are now COVID-19 survivors, and we thank God for his healing,' Jonathan Jackson said in a Wednesday statement. 'We also pray for the millions of people who have been infected with this virus and pray they too will also overcome'

