While much of the attention of the 2021 growing season has been on the drought and record heat of this summer, the Idaho Potato Commission is still trying to adjust to the problems left behind by 2020. Frank Muir, Executive Director of the Idaho Potato Commission said while some progress is being made to regain market share, a lot of work remains. He noted that fast food restaurants are faring better than fine or casual dining. Muir added the pandemic has not gone away like many had hoped, so the Commission is working to move a lot of potatoes that would typically be bound for food service.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO