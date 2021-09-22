CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLM Headquarters Returning to Washington, D.C.

Cover picture for the articleInterior Secretary Deb Haaland says the leadership of the Bureau of Land Management will be moving back to Washington, D.C., from Grand Junction, CO. The Trump Administration had moved the office out west. “The bureau must have the appropriate structure and resources to serve the American public,” Haaland said. The...

BLM Reverses course, Moves Headquarters Back to D.C.

On Friday, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced its decision to move the bureau headquarters back to Washington D.C. The announcement made by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the Biden administration included the news that the BLM will keep and grow a Western Headquarters in Grand Junction Colorado; one of two official headquarters.
3 big questions surround BLM headquarters move back to D.C.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s announcement that the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters is moving back to Washington, D.C., pleased many employees, even as the lack of details left other staffers uneasy about the bureau’s future, according to interviews with a handful of career officials. Haaland said during an online announcement...
BLM HQ headed back east, GJ to be western headquarters

Grand Junction is losing its briefly held honor as the home of the Bureau of Land Management’s national headquarters but will instead have the distinction of hosting its principal office in the West. The Interior Department said Friday that the BLM will be restoring its national headquarters in Washington, D.C.,...
FRI: BLM Headquarters Back to DC, NM, TX Oppose Nuclear Fuel Storage,+ More

Land Agency Moving Back To DC, Reversing Trump-Era Decision – Matthew Daly, Associated Press. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is moving the national headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management, which oversees 245 million acres in Western states, back to the nation's capital after two years in Colorado. The land management...
Dozens March On Downtown Denver To Call For Action At U.S.-Mexico Border

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protestors marched through the streets of downtown Denver, stopping at the Auraria Campus, in hope of drawing more attention to the growing issue of immigration into the country. Those who participated in the “Ya Es Hora: March For Citizenship” hoped the march would encourage elected officials to address their concerns with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. (credit: CBS) They also hoped to create a clear pathway to citizenship for Afghan refugees as well as undocumented immigrants. “We are here for immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship for all,” the event’s organizer, Hilda, told CBS4. Carrying signs...
'Swift chariots of democracy': all aboard Washington's secret subway

Montana leaders respond to train derailment

Georgia secretary of state decries 2020 election ‘disinformation campaign’

Could Democrats Topple Governor DeSantis In 2022 Midterms?

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

Attorney General Frosh joins multistate coalition urging Department of Education to fix broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

