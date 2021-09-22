CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Message To-Non Ag Community: Washington Farms Are Family Owned, Deserve Respect

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk many in the Washington farm community, and they’ll tell you those not connected with the agriculture community not only don’t know what is taking place on today’s farm, they also don’t care. Statistic show fewer and fewer Americans are connected with farming on a personal level, which supporters of farm country say is evident when you look at legislative decisions being made on the state and federal levels making it more difficult to farm.

Faribault County Register

Farm Family of the Year

When learning about a farming operation, the discussion often turns to the number of acres being farmed or the size of the livestock operation. But Ron and Chris Schultz, who along with their children were recognized as Faribault County’s Farm Family of the Year for 2021, would rather talk about what else they raised on their farm: their family.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
uga.edu

Ag economists offer webinar on why young people leave the farm in Senegal

All over the world, farmers are aging and young people are moving to more urban areas for economic opportunities. Leaders wonder what factors push young people to abandon agriculture and whether technology or other tools can make farming a more attractive option for the next generation. Next week, researchers from...
AGRICULTURE
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Greco Family Farm to become Enwright Family Farm

OSWEGO — One of Oswego County’s orchards will be renamed and offer new amenities in the future following its acquisition and transfer of ownership. The Greco Family Farm and Orchard, located at 297 W. Fifth Street Road in the town of Minetto, offers apples, pears, raspberries, blueberries and gooseberries. The farm also offers pumpkins and corn throughout the fall, according to county native and upcoming farm owner Kristopher Enwright.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
York News-Times

Family farms for the next generation

As Nebraskans know, I serve on the Ways and Means Committee in the House of Representatives. The Third District is both an economic powerhouse and one of the most rural districts in our country. I initially sought to join the committee to provide a voice for Nebraska on tax and trade issues which are critical to our rural communities. These issues are still front and center now.
AGRICULTURE
Leader-Telegram

Ag safety week underscores dangers of farming

The National Farm Safety and Health Week is slated this year for Sept. 19-25 in an observance that highlights the dangers of farming during one of the most dangerous times of the year. The autumn harvest period accounts for the most fatalities in one of America’s most dangerous professions, said...
AGRICULTURE
Kingsport Times-News

Pungo Farms is ‘all about the family’

NICKELSVILLE — When you arrive at Pungo Farms, you’re met with pumpkins, corn mazes and the occasional chicken or goat roaming the property. But for the Johnson family, it’s all about one focus — family. This year marks the first time for Pungo Farms as a fall destination. The farm...
AGRICULTURE
susqcoindy.com

Farm Bureau tour showcases local ag producers

Local farmers had an opportunity last week to share details about their varying operations and talk to elected officials about the unique challenges they face. Three farms were highlighted on Aug. 24 during a Legislative Farm Tour coordinated and sponsored by the Susquehanna County Farm Bureau (SCFB). Nearly 30 local ag producers participated in the day’s event.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Romesentinel.com

Buttenschon: A great day on the farm as NYS Assemblymembers experience Oneida County Ag

New York State Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) issued the following statement after an exciting tour of six farms in her district on Tuesday. “What a beautiful day on the farm! I want to thank several of our hardworking farmers, Cornell Cooperative Extension leadership and staff, farmer/Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, and John Wagner, Senior Area Field Supervisor at the New York Farm Bureau who took time to welcome my NYS Assembly colleagues and I,’’ Buttenschon said. “We toured small and medium sized dairy and beef farms, tasted incredible locally grown food, and learned about the challenges and opportunities facing members of our vegetable and agricultural industry. Collins Farm and Creamery, R. Jones Nursery and Landscaping, DiNitto Farms, Candella's Greenhouses & Vegetable Stand, Sciortino Farms, and Buttenschon Tree Farm were all amazing hosts.”
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
pnwag.net

Taylor: Trade, Slaughter & Processing Facilities Priorities Heading Into 2022

The last two years for Oregon agriculture have been very challenging to say the least. In 2020, producers dealt with not only the worldwide pandemic that shutdown the supply chain, but also historic wildfires over the summer and Labor Day weekend. And in 2021, not only have the impacts of COVID-19 stuck around, but producers were dealt a historic drought as well as more wildfires.
AGRICULTURE
historylink.org

Cherry Farming in Washington

As one of Washington's most important agricultural commodities, cherries have been a socioeconomic staple since the 1850s, shortly after the first cherry trees were introduced to the Northwest by Iowa emigrant Henderson Lewelling. Washington is the most prolific producer of sweet cherries in the United States and the second most productive sweet-cherry growing region in the world after Turkey. Washington orchardists and agricultural scientists have created some of the most popular and sought after cherry varieties on the planet – the Bing and the Rainier. The industry has had cultural consequences for Washington, as the agricultural labor force has transformed the state's demographics and created a more diverse and heterogenous population. In 2020, cherry farming was the eighth-largest agricultural industry in the state, with more than 44,000 acres of working orchards and annual production hovering around $480 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
Brunswick News

Farming family visits Jekyll Rotary

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club was recently visited by Randy and Shelley Gardner. Randy Gardener told the club about his family’s history in Henry County. They are a multi-generational family of farmers and among other things, grew peaches. Pictured are Randy and Shelley Gardner, from left, and Rotarian Wendy Cook.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pnwag.net

What Is Driving Consolidation In Idaho’s Dairy Industry?

Consolidation is nothing new in farm country, but in recent years the number of small mom and pop operations selling to larger farms has increased, especially in the dairy sector. So, what is driving many of these producers to sell the family farm and take a different course in life? Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said most of the pressure felt by today’s producers are driven by stockholders of the companies purchasing their dairy products.
IDAHO STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Precision ag at the ’21 Farm Science Review

Precision agriculture and innovation are on display at the 2021 Farm Science Review. Cathann Kress is dean of the college of food, agricultural, and environmental sciences at Ohio State University. “We were out at the Farm Science Review Tuesday and even though they weren’t doing a lot of the fieldwork...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Red Angus Association Approves Gene-Edited Traits for Animal Registration

The Red Angus Association of America announced last week they will provide herdbook registry of Red Angus animals carrying gene-edited traits for heat tolerance and coat color. Both trait approvals originate from specific genetic alterations designed and submitted by Acceligen, a technology company pioneering commercialization of gene-edited food animals. Acceligen has already bred and registered animals that express a trait known for better tolerance to tropical and sub-tropical heat. Black-to-red gene edits have also been made on multiple calves that will be born soon.
AGRICULTURE
mynews13.com

Family-owned Rockside Winery brings Lancaster community together

LANCASTER, Ohio — At Rockside Winery and Vineyards, all hands were on deck for the first harvest of the season. Rockside Winery is operated by the Coolidge family in Lancaster. It features wines representing the Lancaster area, snack plates and trays and locally-made pizzas. The family also owns Wyandotte Winery...
LANCASTER, OH
thetrumantribune.com

Rode Family Receives ‘Farm Family of the Year’ Recognition

The Wendell and Helen Rode family were recently honored at Farmfest as Martin County’s Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota. The Rode family farm was purchased by Wendell’s mother and father, Rudolph and Clarena, in 1958. Wendell grew up helping with the farming operation that included livestock, grain farming, laying hens and a dairy herd.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN

