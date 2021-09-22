Message To-Non Ag Community: Washington Farms Are Family Owned, Deserve Respect

As one of Washington's most important agricultural commodities, cherries have been a socioeconomic staple since the 1850s, shortly after the first cherry trees were introduced to the Northwest by Iowa emigrant Henderson Lewelling. Washington is the most prolific producer of sweet cherries in the United States and the second most productive sweet-cherry growing region in the world after Turkey. Washington orchardists and agricultural scientists have created some of the most popular and sought after cherry varieties on the planet – the Bing and the Rainier. The industry has had cultural consequences for Washington, as the agricultural labor force has transformed the state's demographics and created a more diverse and heterogenous population. In 2020, cherry farming was the eighth-largest agricultural industry in the state, with more than 44,000 acres of working orchards and annual production hovering around $480 million.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO