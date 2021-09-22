Message To-Non Ag Community: Washington Farms Are Family Owned, Deserve Respect
Ask many in the Washington farm community, and they’ll tell you those not connected with the agriculture community not only don’t know what is taking place on today’s farm, they also don’t care. Statistic show fewer and fewer Americans are connected with farming on a personal level, which supporters of farm country say is evident when you look at legislative decisions being made on the state and federal levels making it more difficult to farm.www.pnwag.net
