Caltech’s Dabiri Appointed to President Biden’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

By ROBERT PERKINS, Caltech
pasadenanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has announced the appointment of John O. Dabiri (MS ’03, PhD ’05), the Centennial Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). Dabiri will join a group of 30 top scientists and engineers, including Frances Arnold, Caltech’s Linus...

