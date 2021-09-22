CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Week of Deaf People is vital for accessibility

By Madeline Papcun
UC Daily Campus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 is 2021’s International Week of Deaf People (IWDP). IWDP is a celebration of Deaf culture. This initiative of the World Federation of the Deaf originally began in Rome, Italy in 1958. Every year during the last full week of September, the global deaf community celebrates IWDP through various activities. This year many of these activities are virtual webinars due to COVID-19, however, the celebration is still important. IWDP additionally welcomes the participation of all members of Deaf communities, including families of Deaf people, peers, sign language interpreters and various stakeholders, such as governments and human rights organizations. The focus of IWDP for 2021 is highlighting thriving deaf communities, which makes this week the perfect opportunity to discuss the importance of IWDP and embracing accessibility in all settings.

