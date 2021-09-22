CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vilsack: Countries Have a Goal Of Reducing Emissions

By PNW Ag Source
pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack, was in Florence, Italy over the weekend at meetings of the G20; that’s 19 countries plus the EU, comprising the biggest economies in the world. Vilsack met with dozens of his counterparts trying to create what he calls the Coalition for Productivity Growth. Vilsack said he thinks all nations have a goal of reducing emissions from agriculture and making farming sustainable.

Tom Vilsack
