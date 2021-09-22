Mrs. Gracie Mae Worford Melton of Sprott, gained her wings on September 19, 2021. Services will be held Sunday Sept. 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at East Perry Volunteer Fire Department. Burial will take place Monday, at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, at 1:15 p.m. Viewing will be held in Selma, AL. at Ashley’s JH Williams and Son, Friday September 24, 2021 from 8 a.m and 5 p.m. and Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Marion at Ashley’s Lee & Rollins Funeral Home noon-5 p.m.