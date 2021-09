We are on a journey to make Visual Studio more flexible than ever, so that you can make the IDE work just the way you like it! One of our key focus areas for Visual Studio 2022 is to build a personal, flexible IDE that you can make your own. We’ve teamed up with theme authors from the community to test a new tool that converts VS Code themes to work in Visual Studio. This way, you now have the flexibility to choose from new community themes in Visual Studio 2022.

