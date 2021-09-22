SamMobile Weekly Giveaway: It’s your chance to win a Galaxy Fit 2!

We’ve entered the second week of One UI 4.0 beta testing, and things are looking positive so far. The beta firmware is available only for the Galaxy S21 series for the time being, which might be a bit disappointing for customers who don’t own the 2021 flagship. On the bright side, the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta firmware is packed with tons of small changes and enhancements that all contribute to an improved user experience.

