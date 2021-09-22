Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 24

The Boston Celtics have more retired jerseys than any other team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean the rest of their jerseys have little history of interest tied to them.

In fact, with 17 titles and decades of competitive basketball played in them, their unretired jersey numbers pack in some of the most history not hanging from the rafters of any team in the league. To that end, we have launched our accounting of that history, with every player in every jersey worn by more than one Celtics player in the storied franchise’s history accounted for.

Today’s installment focuses on the four players who wore No. 24 over the years.

1950-51 - Harry Boykoff - center

1954-55 - Fred Scolari- guard

1957-69 - Sam Jones - wing