Galaxy S22 is supposedly going official later this year, and Samsung is not really looking forward to making it right with many consumers who skipped out on the Galaxy S21 series, which, by the way, is one of the best S series releases from Samsung. The South Korean giant started going against what consumers wanted when they removed the headphone jack from the Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S21 series saw the departure of the microSD card slot. For the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, Samsung appears to be heading towards a battery downgrade for the upcoming flagships.

