CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Will Barcodes Alone Help Manufacturers Navigate the COVID-19 Bullwhip Effect?

By Robert Fink
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs shortages of different products continue to strain the supply chain and frustrate consumers, the need for hyper-accurate inventory visibility and predictive analytics grows. Demand strain across some manufacturing lines right now is a direct result of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its impact on consumer habits. The change in consumption patterns has stressed the supply chain on multiple levels.

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Boosters and drug breakthroughs: more Covid-19 deals ahead for contract manufacturers

There are more than 1,000 vaccines and therapies in development for Covid-19, and more than 30 have been approved (or granted Emergency Use Authorisation) for Covid-19. The GlobalData Pharma Intelligence Centre shows that 230 contract manufacturing agreements for Covid-19 vaccines and therapies have been publicly disclosed to date. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as many more exist and will be disclosed retrospectively.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Power of End-to-End Ecosystem to Get Ahead of Key Forces

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is a galvanizing event that has demonstrated the impact of supply chains as unifiers across an interconnected global ecosystem, and this impact continues to resonate. A recent Interos survey found that 98% of organizations’ supply chains were impacted by the pandemic. To continue navigating these waters successfully, end-to-end supply chain transformation will be key.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Barcodes#Manufactures#Asn#Rfid
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Manufacturing Supply Chains Facing Historic Stress Levels

Manufacturing supply chains are facing historic levels of stress. Oxford Economics’ new supply chain stress indicator reveals the U.S. economy faces escalating supply-side challenges. Transportation logjams are the greatest point of stress, but limited spare domestic production capacity, low inventories, sharply higher input costs (most acute for raw materials) and labor challenges are making it increasingly hard for supply to keep up with demand.
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Achieving Lights-Out Manufacturing Requires Automation, Robotics

As more tasks become automated across manufacturing, these environments will rely less and less upon manual human labor, with the ultimate goal of “lights-out” manufacturing. But, it might not be realistic due to significant barriers and a prolonged timeline, according to new analysis from Lux Research. “Achieving lights-out manufacturing will...
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Welcome to the New Age of Supply & Demand Chain Executive

It’s the first day of fall. In some parts of the United States, the leaves are already starting to turn. Jackets are coming out of hibernation. And, football is in session. But, those aren’t the only changes happening. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is turning over a new leaf in...
INDUSTRY
KDVR.com

How effective is natural COVID-19 immunity?

DENVER (KDVR) — Natural immunity data isn’t drilled down in Colorado, but it makes the difference between 55% of Coloradans being immune to COVID-19 and 70%. The University of Colorado School of Public Health says people who caught COVID-19 have comparable immunity rates to vaccinations. According to a COVID modeling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Empowering Convenience Retailers and Fuel Marketers to Overcome Critical Industry Challenges

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) announced a wide range of new or enhanced solutions designed to help convenience retailers and fuel marketers drive consumer engagement, optimize enterprise productivity and secure their networks. “We realize the critical challenges our customers face from increased competition, rapidly fluctuating market dynamics and operational complexity,” says...
RETAIL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Industry Experts Discuss Future of Supply Chains

Registration is officially open for SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains, a full week devoted to knowledge, education and networking about all things related to the future of supply chain and logistics. SCN Summit: State of the Supply Chain Week kicks off Dec. 6 with a discussion on warehouse automation...
INDUSTRY
earth.com

Gout medicine found to be effective against COVID-19

Researchers at the University of Georgia have discovered that a gout medicine already approved by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1979 could also help combat COVID-19. Probenicid, generally used to treat the joint tenderness and pain caused by gout, may prove effective against SARS-CoV-2 by preventing...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Ensuring the Quality of Widgets and Relationships as a Manufacturer

Large manufacturers creating copious amounts of “widgets” are running into the same issue -- ensuring both quantity and quality goals are met. Manufacturers need to know when a part coming out of the production line doesn’t meet the required quality level. The longer that this issue remains unknown, the more challenging and expensive it is to fix it because…
ECONOMY
southfloridareporter.com

COVID-19 Vaccinations Work With Or Without Side Effects

Many people assume that when a person experiences side effects after COVID-19 vaccination, it is a sign that the vaccine is working. This may leave people without such symptoms wondering whether their vaccinations have been successful. According to a new research letter from scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine, this is not a valid concern.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Brown Daily Herald

Long COVID initiative investigates long-term COVID-19 effects

Of the millions of people who have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, most have recovered within a few weeks, according to the Mayo Clinic. But some people continue to experience symptoms after they begin to test negative, a condition known as long COVID. To better...
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Diego Business Journal

Jumpcode to Help Sequence COVID-19

a local genome technology company, has partnered with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) to help sequence and examine the genomic epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The collaboration will give researchers the opportunity to examine the specificity of Jumpcode’s metagenomic diagnostic against standard focused PCR-based testing for analyzing COVID-19 samples and possible co-infections that were not revealed through PCR testing.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Digiday

‘This Delta situation has humbled everyone in the live industry’: How experiential marketers are navigating a new wave of COVID-19 cases

Just when the COVID-19 vaccine promised a soon return to in-person events, a new rise in variants and breakthrough cases has instead delivered cancellations and a new wave of concerns, once again changing experiential marketer’s plans. As concern over the Delta variant rises, events like the New Orleans Jazz and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19 nasal vaccine candidate effective at preventing disease transmission

Investigators are working on the development of an intranasal subunit vaccine that provides durable local immunity against inhaled pathogens. Breathe in, breathe out. That is how easy it is for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to enter your nose. And though remarkable progress has been made in developing intramuscular...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Vaccine effectiveness high for preventing COVID-19 hospitalization

(HealthDay)—Vaccine effectiveness (VE) is high for preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalization, even during predominance of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) delta strain, according to two studies published in the Sept. 10 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Shaun J....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Emergent Secures Contract To Manufacture Providence Therapeutics' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has signed a five-year agreement with Providence Therapeutics valued at about $90 million to develop and manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Emergent will produce drug substances for Providence's vaccine candidate, PTX-COVID19-B, and provide services for finished products at its Winnipeg facility in Canada. Emergent expects...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ShareCast

Curevac downsizes manufacturing for Covid-19 jab amid reduced demand

CureVac has downsized its capacity for manufacturing its first generation Covid-19 vaccine due to what it said was the lower-than-expected peak demand for the shot and due to the decreased need thanks to ongoing vaccinations globally. $60.75. 20:15 14/09/21. -8.02%. -$5.30. “The continuous increase in mRNA manufacturing capacity together with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy