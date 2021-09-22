Will Barcodes Alone Help Manufacturers Navigate the COVID-19 Bullwhip Effect?

There are more than 1,000 vaccines and therapies in development for Covid-19, and more than 30 have been approved (or granted Emergency Use Authorisation) for Covid-19. The GlobalData Pharma Intelligence Centre shows that 230 contract manufacturing agreements for Covid-19 vaccines and therapies have been publicly disclosed to date. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as many more exist and will be disclosed retrospectively.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO