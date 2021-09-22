CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Abbott cracks down on human smugglers, sign anti-smuggling bill to law

By Jennifer Cuevas
CBS Austin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Governor Gregg Abbott signed the Anti-Smuggling Bill into law on Wednesday in McAllen, Texas. The Anti-Smuggling bill also known as Senate Bill 576 was passed by Texas legislators back on June 14 and went into effect on September 1st. The bill is aimed directly at...

