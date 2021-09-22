CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, NY

An Exciting Fall Season Awaits Audiences In Neighboring Columbia County

By Ron Carson
WBEC AM
WBEC AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic remains rampant, we are slowly but surely returning to a sense of normalcy, but everyone must do their part in staying safe while venturing outdoors as we do NOT want to go back in a lock down mode. This is one instance where history doesn't need to repeat itself, therefore we must adhere to rules and regulations in all designated communities and we'll get through this hurdle, once and for all. Remember: "We are all in this together" and a team effort should be implemented by each and every individual.

1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

Awesome Restaurants That Are Gems Here In Massachusetts

One of my favorite things to do and I started to do this when my parents would load up all the kids in the car and take a day trip with no destination, just a drive to see different things, taking back roads and all and we would usually stop at a restaurant for a late lunch or an early dinner. We would not even have a clue on what type of food they served. Almost every time we would hit a restaurant that was in the middle of nowhere, and it would turn out to be a gem!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Ghouls And Gals Wanted: Its Pittsfield’s Virtual Halloween Contest!

The City of Pittsfield has unfortunately canceled its Halloween Parade once again this year, but there is still plenty of fun to be had. Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer recently announced that even though the parade is canceled, Trick-or-Treat is still on and that the city would have some virtual events to take the place of the parade.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Renowned Photographer Gregory Crewdson Returns to Pittsfield

Renowned photographer Gregory Crewdson, according to the International Center for Photography (ICP), is recognized for his elaborately staged scenes of small-town American life. Crewdson last shot Pittsfield in 2018, and before that in 2008. His work has been described as cinematic. ICP further describes Crewdson's photographs as having dramatic and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Columbia County, NY
Columbia County, NY
Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
City
Greece, NY
WBEC AM

Alert: Two Rabid Raccoons Found In Western Massachusetts

Just a friendly warning, people. Two raccoons found in Easthampton have tested positive for the rabies virus and even though Hampshire County is a good distance away from us here in the Berkshires, sometimes rabies has a way of traveling fairly quickly. WTEN/News 10 Albany reports that raccoons have attacked...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is there a “Best Time” to go to the Gas Station?

Did you ever notice that whenever you want to fill your car up with gas, so does everyone else? It seems that way anyway. There is a gas station right near my house. I can practically throw a rock and hit it from my front door. Well, that might be an exaggeration as if you've ever witnessed me throwing anything, you would see that sadly I'm a bit lacking in that area, but I digress. My point is, whenever I go there for gas, every pump is being used and I end up going someplace else. It's a little frustrating.
TRAFFIC
WBEC AM

The Beautiful Berkshires Presents 10 Days OF Creative Savvy

A quintet of Berkshire county communities including Downtown Great Barrington, Lenox, Pittsfield, North Adams and Williamstown have teamed up to present a celebration in the arts as you can par take in all the festivities between September 16th and September 26th. Here are some events that will peak your curiosity as this assortment of family friendly get togethers will get you in a "cultural" state of mind.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real People#The Ancram Opera House
WBEC AM

Carr Hardware Expands With Purchase Of Local Business

The hardware store that has been voted "Best of the Berkshires" 23 years in a row continues to expand. Bart Raser, president of Carr Hardware, announced in a media statement that Carr Hardware is purchasing Lee Hardware True Value. That's right. After 80 years of being competitors, two long-time businesses...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

A New Event Asks You to Walk for Safety and Justice in the Berkshires

"Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" has for many years been The Elizabeth Freeman Center's biggest annual event. Even if you have never taken part, you most likely have seen or read about it. The walk down North Street in Pittsfield each September during the city's Third Thursday street festival was an effort to raise money for the center, and to increase awareness of, and hopefully, one day bring an end to domestic, dating, and sexual violence.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Paving and Milling Work Will Continue in Pittsfield This Week

The City of Pittsfield has a busy week ahead in terms of road work, as the Street Improvement Project continues with work being conducted every day this week. Milling and paving work is being conducted at various locations around the city Monday through Friday between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM each day.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
WBEC AM

20th Anniversary of 9/11 Ceremony Will Honor Victims and Fallen Heroes

Cities and towns in the Berkshires, Massachusetts, and across the United States will be pausing Saturday to honor those that were killed during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, and to pay tribute to local war veterans who have given their lives for their country. A ceremony in the City of Pittsfield and a procession through five southern Berkshire towns are among the many tributes that will take place Saturday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Six Western Massachusetts Towns Raise West Nile Virus Risk

According to the latest Massachusetts Arbovirus Update, the risk level for contracting West Nile Virus has increased from low to moderate in six towns in Hampden County. Mass.gov reports that Agawam, Chicopee, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Springfield, and West Springfield have all moved to the moderate risk category, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

North Street in Pittsfield Will Be Filled with Music on October 1st

A fun evening of music is being planned for downtown Pittsfield, outside at two “pocket parks” on North Street, and at a popular eateries parklet on North Street. Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. Has announced that it will present Indoors Out! Music on North on Friday, October 1st, from 5 to 7 pm, at Sotille Park, Persip Park, and the parklet at the Marketplace Cafe. All three downtown locations will feature free outdoor performances by local performers who have also played with Berkshire Busk. The performances will be presented in partnership with First Fridays Artswalk which will occur from 5 to 8 pm on the same evening.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

A Rainbow Over Berkshire County Makes for a Thursday Afternoon Smile

There's something about a rainbow, isn't there? You can't help but smile when you look up after a midday rain and see a rainbow's beautiful colors brightening up the sky. After seeing one over the Berkshires on Thursday afternoon got me thinking about these natural wonders - not only from a beauty perspective but from a scientific perspective.
ASTRONOMY
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
542
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy