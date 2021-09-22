An Exciting Fall Season Awaits Audiences In Neighboring Columbia County

Did you ever notice that whenever you want to fill your car up with gas, so does everyone else? It seems that way anyway. There is a gas station right near my house. I can practically throw a rock and hit it from my front door. Well, that might be an exaggeration as if you've ever witnessed me throwing anything, you would see that sadly I'm a bit lacking in that area, but I digress. My point is, whenever I go there for gas, every pump is being used and I end up going someplace else. It's a little frustrating.

