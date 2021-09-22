CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Detectives work to identify group involved in Broadway altercation

Nashville, Tennessee
 5 days ago

Central Precinct detectives are continuing in their efforts to identify a group of four men associated with a physical altercation that left a man unconscious early Monday morning on Broadway. The 30-year-old victim remains hospitalized in critical, yet stable condition with head injuries. The victim was punched at least twice, the second of which knocked him out. It happened at 3:30 a.m. at the corner of 5th & Broadway outside Rippy’s.

Surveillance footage found at the link below shows the four walking in the area of 3rd Avenue and Demonbreun Street after the dispute. Two of the four men are on video walking around with traffic cones that they picked up from a street.

Anyone with information as to who they are is asked to call the MNPD’s Central Precinct at 615-862-7044 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

